Ivy League Uni appoints Sri Lankan to its Global Advisory Board on Humanitarian Initiatives

The Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs at the prestigious Brown University in the US, has appointed Group Director of The Capital Maharaja Organization, Chevaan Daniel, to its Humanitarian Innovation Initiative’s Global Advisory Board.

The Global Advisory Board brings together a select group of academics & professionals with a focus on guiding the progress of the universities unique Humanitarian Innovation Initiative, which is headed by Dr. Adam Levine. Dr. Levine was recognized as a ‘Time Magazine Person of the Year’, for his work with Ebola Patients in Liberia.

Chevaan Daniel becomes the first and only Sri Lankan to be appointed to the Global Advisory Board.

Brown University is an American ‘Ivy League’ research university founded in 1764.