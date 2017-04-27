Hartal in Northern Province – public transport stalled, shops close

Thusday, April 27 – A hartal campaign is being carried out across the Northern Province. The campaigners call for justice on those who went missing during the war.

According to the News 1st correspondents in the North, the hartal began in support of the hunger strike carried out over the past 64 days in the Vavuniya town by the relatives of missing persons.

The hartal has shut down all shops in the main towns of the Northern Province and even public transport has been disrupted by the campaign.

Meanwhile, a group supporting the hartal campaign is protesting near the Vavuniya Clock Tower, obstructing vehicular movement on the A9 road.