Guidance given by spiritual leaders is very important: President Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena says the guidance given by spiritual leaders is very important in finding solutions to the current issues in the world.

The President made this statement at the opening session of an International Islamic Seminar organised by the Sri Lanka Islamic Centre, on the morning of April 27.

The two day seminar which is being held in Colombo under the theme Islamic Reality and Timely Challenges is attended by representatives from Middle East and Asia.

“I think the guidance and solutions given by spiritual leaders to the unrest, and current issues in the world, are far more important than the solutions given by politicians. The battle for power and wealth only results in the destruction of one man’s life by another. The issue is not about who made the bomb, it is about the loss of life when the bomb is dropped. The issue is the manufacturer of the bullet which leaves the gun to end a man’s life. If everyone in the world, every state leader and every government can end the manufacturing of arms and ban the use of weapons to create world peace, I reckon that would be the best move that could be taken. If someone says that this cannot be done, the question is, why not?” said President Sirisena.