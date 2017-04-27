GSP+ vote: Will SL be able to claim victory in EU parliament vote?

Thursday, April 27 – A proposal was presented to the European Union Parliament with regard to granting GSP+ concession to Sri Lanka. The vote on the said proposal will take place later today.

The proposal was tabled on April 22, 2017 by a number EU Parliament members who point out that the GSP+ concession should not be granted to Sri Lanka.

Their argument is that the Sri Lankan government “has not fulfilled it’s commitments in re-obtaining the concession”. They specifically point out a number of issues in Sri Lanka’s labour laws.

According to a report released by the UNHRC recently, the progress made by Sri Lanka in the field of Human Rights too is insufficient, said the group.

Speaking to News 1st from Brussels, Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva says that Sri Lanka will be able to defeat the proposal and progress forward in obtaining the GSP+ Concession.