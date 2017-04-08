Granting bail for Weerawansa and comments made about the PM (Video)

MP Wimal Weerawansa, remanded on charges of misusing state vehicles, was granted bail on Friday, April 7.

The MP was released on;

A cash bail – Rs. 50,000

Two sureties – Rs. 500,000 each

However, all foreign travel has been denied for the parliamentarian. Colombo Fort Magistrate has also ordered that his passport be handed over to court.

Why was he remanded?

January 10, 2017 – Weerawansa was remanded on the charge of misusing 37 state vehicles and defrauding the state of Rs. 91.8 Million during his tenure as Minister of Housing and Construction.

Police investigations revealed that Weerawansa had provided the said vehicles to: his sister, brother-in-law, active supporters of the National Freedom Front and staff members who did not have access to state vehicles.

Previous bail requests

The MP requested for bail on a number of prior occasions. But, the requests were rejected by Courts.

Weerawansa then commenced a hunger strike from prison and was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

An intervention from the Prime Minister?

Newspaper articles suggested that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had intervened to secure the release of MP Weerawansa. Reports said that PM instructed the legal counsels to conclude all charges against Wimal Weerawansa before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The paper had quoted a senior minister that after the Prime Minister had given the instruction, the counsels had created an environment where Wimal Weerawansa would be granted bail for the Sinhala Tamil New Year.

Commenting on the matter, the MP said that it would have been the opposite of bail if in case the Prime Minister did intervene.

“All this time it was being reported that it was the Prime Minister who wanted me remanded. Such reports only tarnish the reputation of the Independent Judiciary.” he added.

Watch the video below for more:

