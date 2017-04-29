Govt to waive off expressway toll fees on May Day

The government has decided to waive off expressway toll fees for buses on May 01.

Road Development Authority’s Director of Expressway Operations Maintenance and Management Division S. Opanayaka says that buses will be allowed to travel free of charge along expressways for 24 hours starting from 12 midnight on April 30.

He added that the decision was taken to provide transport facilities to those attending May Day celebrations.Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board said that 4,000 buses have been deployed for the May Day.

Chairman of the Board Ramal Siriwardena said that the buses were rented out to different political parties.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Private Bus Owners Association Gamunu Wijewardena said that various political parties have hired about 7,000 buses for the May Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department said that a political party had booked two special trains to travel from Kurunegala to Kandy.