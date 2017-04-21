Latest update April 25th, 2017 10:55 AM

Fox Hill Super Cross 2017 to flag off in Diyatalawa

Apr 21, 2017 Local, Sports 1

One of the biggest motor racing events in the country – Fox Hill Super Cross 2017 is to flag-off in Diyatalawa on Saturday.

Fox Hill Super Cross 2017 is organised by the three-armed forces together with the Ministry of Sports.

Sri Lanka’s ace racers are expected to take to the tracks tomorrow and compete for bragging rights and be crowned champions.

Time Trial and practice runs took place in Diyathalawa this morning.

It was not a perfect day for some of the racers with some crashing off course.

Pasindu Peiris is the reigning champion in the car category while Ishan Dissanayake plans to continue his run as the champion rider.

There will be 10 events in category at this year;s event.An under-13 age category motorcycle event will also be flagged off tomorrow.

The 250 plus competitors will include several  racers from overseas.


