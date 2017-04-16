WHO endorses world’s first-ever vaccine for Dengue – use in SL still uncertain

Sri Lanka is among a number of other countries which fights Dengue Fever more often than not. However, there is a ray of hope for the future as reports came in on the World Health Organisation endorsing the world’s first-ever vaccine for Dengue fFver.

The vaccine ‘Dengvaxia’ is the result of research carried out by a France-based medical company for two decades.

The company has conducted clinical trials on thousands of children in South-east Asia and Latin America throughout the past few years. The trials have revealed the vaccine to be 70% effective.

Countries which have already licensed the Dengvaxia vaccine;

Mexico

Brazil

El Salvador

Philippines

Dosage: Designed for those over the age of nine, the vaccine has to be given in three injections, spaced out over one year.

The numbers

Around 390 million people are infected by Dengue each year in some 120 countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

In Sri Lanka, Dengue claimed 53 lives in the first four months of 2017 and has and over 29 000 reported patients.

However, will the vaccine be used in Sri Lanka?

The Ministry of Health has cleared out that the WHO has asked countries to use the vaccine “if only suitable”. The Ministry is carrying out investigations on the vaccine to determine if it is suitable to use in Sri lanka.

A decision has not yet been reached on how the vaccine can be used.