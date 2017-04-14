The daily income of the Sri Lanka Transport Board has increased during the holiday season.

Chairman of SLTB Ramal Siriwardhana, speaking on the issue said that during the past five days SLTB generated between Rs.84 – 86 million on a daily basis.

The average daily income of the Sri Lanka Transport Board is between Rs.72 – 74 million.

The Chairman of SLTB says that the income generated during this new year season is considerably higher than last year.

A special bus service will be in place from Monday for commuters who visited their villages to return to Colombo.There has also been an increase in the number of vehicles that use the Southern Express way during the April holidays.

The Director of the Express way, Operation Maintenance And Management Division S. Opanayake said the number of vehicles that use the express way has doubled.

Police Spokesperson DIG Priyantha Jayakody said special police teams have been deployed for the protection of the general public.

Police mobile patrols have been assigned to all areas especially to nab those driving under the influence of alcohol.