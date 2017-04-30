Colombo and Kandy traffic plans for May Day announced

May Day – The international Workers’ Day means one thing for those who do not take part in anything done parallel to the day. Congested, closed roads and countless other inconveniences.

To assist the public navigate the roads in Colombo and Kandy during the parades and events, Police released special traffic plans.

A staggering 15 May Day rallies are being held in Colombo and surrounding areas for 2017. The following is a lost of roads which will be closed during the day;

COLOMBO

From Maradana road up-to Borella junction, Sangharaja Mawatha and Panchikawatte Mawatha (11 am and 5 pm).

Armour Street and Sumanatissa Mawatha (9 am to 5 pm).

Saunders Road (11 am to 3 pm).

Mihindu Mawatha, Gunasinghapura Junction, Beach Road, Adhikarana Mawatha junction and Bank Mawatha on the Panchikawatte Road (6 am to 10 am).

Ceramic Junction to Galle Face Green (1 pm to 5 pm)

Maligawatte – Pradeepa Mawatha: From the Jumma Masjid junction to the Sangharaja roundabout (9 am to 5 pm).

Baseline road: From the Dematagoda junction to the Borella junction (1 pm to 6 pm).

Sri Saranankara Road: From the Pamankada junction up-to the S.de.S Jayasinghe grounds, Dehiwala (1 pm to 4 pm).

Union Place: From the Ibbanwala junction to Slave Island (1 pm to 5 pm).

KANDY

From Gannoruwa Road to the Getambe Ground and on Sirimavo Bandaranaike Mawatha from Peradeniya, Kandy, to the Getambe grounds. (6 am onward)

DIG Ajith Rohana of Police’s Legal, Discipline & Conduct Range has requested motorists travelling through Colombo, Peradeniya and Kandy to use alternate routes.

Security measures;

20,000 Police officers deployed in Colombo, Kandy and other areas

7,000 Police officers deployed throughout Colombo for security.

9,000 Traffic Police officers deployed across the island (Including officers in civil attire).

Two special operations centers.

Emergency contacts;

Colombo – 0112 433 333

Peradeniya and Kandy – 08122 33 333.