Colombo and Kandy traffic plans for May Day announced

Apr 30, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
May Day – The international Workers’ Day means one thing for those who do not take part in anything done parallel to the day. Congested, closed roads and countless other inconveniences.
To assist the public navigate the roads in Colombo and Kandy during the parades and events, Police released special traffic plans.
A staggering 15 May Day rallies are being held in Colombo and surrounding areas for 2017. The following is a lost of roads which will be closed during the day;
From Gannoruwa Road to the Getambe Ground and on Sirimavo Bandaranaike Mawatha from Peradeniya, Kandy, to the Getambe grounds. (6 am onward)
DIG Ajith Rohana of Police’s Legal, Discipline & Conduct Range has requested motorists travelling through Colombo, Peradeniya and Kandy to use alternate routes.
Security measures;
Emergency contacts;
Apr 29, 2017 0
Apr 30, 2017 0