Cause for explosions in the vicinity of Damascus airport identified

Apr 27, 2017

Syrian media has reported of several large explosions which occurred in the vicinity of Damascus airport, triggering a large fire.

The explosion was later identified as an Israeli strike which hit an arms supply hub operated by a Lebanese group called ‘Hezbollah’ near the Damascus airport where regular supplies of weapons from Tehran are sent by commercial and military cargo planes.

The depot handles a significant amount of weapons that Tehran, a major regional ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, sends regularly by air, a Reuters report said.

According to Reuters, the arms depot receives a major part of the weapons supplied to an array of Iranian backed militias, led by Hezbollah, which have thousands of fighters engaged in some of the toughest fronts against Syrian rebels.


