Cases over Foreign Exchange Bill and protests taken up

The Supreme Court stated on April 24, that the Speaker will be immediately informed on whether the Foreign Exchange Bill presented to Parliament by the government is in line with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court held so after taking up three petitions filed by MP Bandula Gunawardane, Attorneys-at-law Darshana Weraduwage and Nagananda Kodituwakku before court today, April 24.

The petitions has been filed, seeking an order to be issued concluding that the said Draft Bill is in contravention of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The petitions were taken up before a panel of Supreme Court Judges consisting of Eva Wanasundara, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Prasanna Jayawardena.

The Supreme Court further ordered the petitioners and the Attorney General who are the respondents to the case to file written submissions by tomorrow, April 25.

Meanwhile, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe ordered the Cinnamon Gardens Police to file charges against seven suspects including MP Wimal Weerawansa.

This is in connection with the protest staged on the 6th of February 2016, against the official visit of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights to Sri Lanka, while causing disturbances to the general public.

Six suspects named in the case, MP Wimal Weerawansa, Jayantha Samaraweera, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Piyasiri Wijenayake, Roger Seneviratne and Mohammed Muzammil appeared before Court today, April 24.