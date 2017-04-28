Capital Maharaja Organisation’s Executive of the Year 2016-2017 announced

News 1st’s Director – General Manager Yasarath Kamalsiri was named as the Executive Of The Year 2016 – 2017 during the annual convention of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited.

The 40th annual convention is currently underway at Stein Studios, Ratmalana where Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa attended as the Chief Guest.

The others nominated for the coveted award were Dr. Kirtivan D. Kotian, Shiran Manukulasuriya, S. M. Muzzammil, Ramzi Cassim.