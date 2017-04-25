PM Wickremesinghe commences India official visit

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left the country today, April 25, on an official visit to India.

During his visit the premier is to hold bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister’s Office added that Premier Wickremesinghe would meet with senior Indian Ministers and the Leader of the Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi.

A delegation of senior officials, including Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama is accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit.

According to India’s Doordarshan news, discussions are expected to take place on a proposed MoU with India, during the premier’s visit to India,

The MoU proposes Indian investment in development of port and oil tank farms in Trincomalee, setting up of a LNG power plant and terminal, piped gas supply in capital Colombo, highway and railway projects in north and east of the country.

Doordarshan news also reports that the proposed Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will be part of the discussions held during Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India.