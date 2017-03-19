Dengue death toll rises in Batticaloa and Kinniya

Kinniya – A picturesque location that lies on Sri Lanka’s eastern coastline – Kinniya is home to 75,435 persons whose primary sources of income are fisheries and agriculture.

With 31 Grama Seva divisions, Kinniya is considered to be a high population density area in the Trincomalee district.

Sadly, the Trincomalee district has been under threat from a Dengue outbreak. It has been wrecking havoc in the entire district, especially in Kinniya.

The death toll in the Trincomalee district as of March 19: Twenty three.

Reported dengue patients in 2017: 22,562

Update: March 19 – Batticaloa among affected

1162 patients have been reported from the Batticaloa District. Director of the Batticaloa District Hospital says three people have died of dengue, increasing the Eastern Province death toll to 17.

Kinniya – The dark times continue…

During the past 24 hours in Kinniya;

– Over 1000 new patients were reported

– nine lives lost

*Source: Kinniya Ministry of Health division.

Sixty six schools which were closed in its Education Zone are set to re-open on Monday March 20)

March 18 – The past three months…

Just three months into 2017, the number of dengue patients reported from Trincomalee stand at 1619. Worryingly, 960 of them are residents of Kinniya.

During the past 24 hours in Kinniya;

– 46 new patients were reported

– 12 lives lost

*Source: Kinniya Ministry of Health division.

Furthermore, 15 schools in the area have been shut down as concerns grow. Kinniya Director of Education has said that students and teachers are among reported patients.

A special dengue prevention unit

A special unit from Colombo has joined the staff of Kinniya base hospital in the fight against the epidemic. According to the Kinniya Public Health Inspector, speedy measures are being taken to control the situation. He assured that the situation can be controlled within a week.

Gampaha district under threat

Reports say that dengue is on rise in several areas of the Gampaha district including Ja-Ela.

According to residents, over 1000 dengue patients from Udamvita, Mahawaththa and Cross Waththa are currently receiving treatment at the Negombo and Kandana hospitals as well as the Vijaya kumaratunga Memorial hospital, Seeduwa.

March 17 – A dark grip

Continuing its dark grip on the district, Dengue claimed another life today, March 17 – that of a six-year-old.

The child from Uwarmale, Trincomalee took his last breath at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital after she was transferred from the Trincomalee Base Hospital for further treatment on the evening of March 16.

According to our News 1st correspondent, 113 persons are being treated at the Kinniya Base Hospital for Dengue. Specialist doctors dispatched from Colombo had commenced treatment at the hospital today.

More trouble in the horizon

Another burning concern is accommodating the increasing number of patients. With the hospitals in Kinniya and Trincomalee facing accommodation issues, an old paddy storage facility adjacent to the Kinniya Hospital has been prepared to accommodate the patients.

A special team – inclusive of three armed forces members – carried out a dengue eradication program in Kinniya. The Ministry of Health Dengue Prevention Unit says the newly-recruited testing team “will commence work tomorrow, March 18”.

The group is tasked with inspecting identified areas once a week.

Time to keep playing the ‘blame game’? – or time for action?

The Trincomalee district is facing a dark time with the rising Dengue crisis. However, it’s business as usual in Wattala.

This is a time health services are raising awareness across the country to keep one’s premises clean. Why? To prevent the spread of dengue.

But if one decides to swing by Wattala, its hard to miss the mountain of garbage.

Residents of Wattala , Hendala and Uswetakeiyawa claim that “this mountain of garbage is an inconvenience for them”. Garbage has been dumped on either side of the Hamilton canal -causing environmental destruction.

“… There is no permanent solution as there is no permanent dumping ground. If there is a permanent land we can dispose of this garbage. We have no area to separate the garbage. We have made requests from 2014. If we are given a land, we can solve the issue …”, said K.S.S.Irangani, Divisional Secretary of Wattala.