Sri Lanka’s ranking in Mercer’s quality living survey 2017 announced

Colombo has ranked #1 in the South Asia region in Mercer’s 2017 quality of living survey. Colombo ranks number 132 globally out of the 231 cities surveyed.
The annual survey, which is run by Mercer to help companies “compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments” considered factors including a city’s political stability, crime levels, economic environment, personal and cultural freedom, health services, standard of education, transportation, housing and environment.
Colombo beat out several larger cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, globally ranked at 154 and 161 respectively. In South Asia, Colombo fared much better on quality of living compared to Dhaka in Bangladesh (# 214), and Islamabad (#194), Lahore (#202) and Karachi (#204).
The survey ranked developing, unsafe and war-torn cities among the worst places for quality of living. Baghdad came in last place, with Damascus in Syria and Port au Prince in Haiti also among the bottom 10.
Western European cities dominated the rankings, with Vienna remaining in the # 1 spot for the 8th year in a row and Zurich taking 2nd place.
City Infrastructure plays an important role when multinationals decide where to establish locations and was ranked separately this year. Singapore topped the list for city infrastructure which assessed factors such as each city’s supply of electricity, drinking water, public transportation, and the range of international flights available from local airports.
Rank – City – Country
1 – Vienna – Austria
2 – Zurich – Switzerland
3 – Auckland – New Zealand
4 – Munich – Germany
5 – Vancouver – Canada
6 – Dusseldorf – Germany
7 – Frankfurt – Germany
8 – Geneva- Switzerland
9 – Copenhagen- Denmark
10 – Basel – Switzerland
10 – Sydney – Australia
222 – Conakry – Guinea
223 – Kinshasa – Democratic Republic of the Congo
224 – Brazzaville – Congo
225 – Damascus – Syria
226 – N’djamena – Chad
227 – Khartoum – Sudan
228 – Part au Prince – Haiti
229 – Sana’a – Republic of Yemen
230 – Bangui – Central African Republic
231 – Baghdad – Iraq
