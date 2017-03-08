The “Pro-Hijab”: latest in Nike sportswear

Sportswear giant, Nike, announced that they are getting ready to launch a specially designed Hijab for Muslim athletes.

The Nike Pro Hijab, which will be available in stores in spring 2018, is the result of “an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport,” Nike said in a statement. “This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London.”

The Pro-Hijab is a single-layer pull-on design made from lightweight polyester in dark, neutral colors. The fabric’s tiny holes will make it breathable while remaining opaque, a requirement for hijab-wearing women.

While female athletes have been wearing a traditional headscarf while competing, it is not as comfortable as specifically designed sportswear. Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari said “I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab. I’ve tried so many different hijabs for performance, and … so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight.”