Patients suffer as nurses strike spreads countrywide

Patients continue to suffer in a number of areas owing to the absence of nurses. The ongoing strike by Public Services United Nurses’ Association have resulted in nurses refraining from work, causing inconveniences in hospitals.

Though the PSUNA launched the strike, the Government Nurses Association and the All Island Nurse Union withdrew from rendering its support to the strike action.

Hampered hospital services include;

Laborotory services

Sale of pharmeceuticals

X -ray scans and similar activities

Meanwhile, the nurses of the Athimale Regional Hospital have staged a hunger strike -putting forth a number of grievances.

According to the News 1st correspondents, the Districts of Vavunya and Anuradhapura are not affected by the strike. Furthermore, the nurses in the north had decided to report to work in order to attend to the 400 patients diagnosed with the A H1N1 Virus.

The strikes -which began yesterday, March 13, are being carried out citing seven demands which include;

* Request to grant permanent appointments for officers who have been employed for close to 12 years,

* Granting of promotions to nurses who have been working for 5 years,

* Granting of allowances which were promised by the previous administration

However, the Ministry of Health says hospital activities were not hampered despite the strike action. The ministry says that measures are being taken to mete out most of their demands.

Meanwhile, radiologists in the Uva Province are staging a token strike today.

The strike action is being staged in protest against the conduct of the Director of the Welimada Base Hospital. (General Secretary of the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association)