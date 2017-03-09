Latest update March 15th, 2017 2:30 PM

Nine persons have been arrested in Trincomalee over killing twelve dolphins.Police found the suspects when they were towing the killed dolphins who had been trapped in the seines connected to their trawlers.

The officers of the Trincomalee Crime Prevention Unit had arrived at the location to conduct a search based on a tip off that a school of dolphins had been trapped in a seine.

When confronted, the fishermen had reiterated that they had released the dolphins that were trapped. However, having conducted further investigations, the police had discovered the bodies of the dead dolphins.

Dolphins are a protected species in Sri Lanka and environmentalist, attorney-at-law Jagath Gunawardana said that killing dolphins was a punishable crime.

One thought on “Nine persons arrested in Trincomalee dolphin massacre

  1. Mary Finelli

    Fishing is harmful to so many species and in so many ways, most especially to fishes. Science has shown that fishes, too, suffer fear and pain.
    Please do not support fishing. All of the nutrients we need to thrive can be obtained more healthfully, humanely, and environmentally responsibly from plant sources.

    Reply

