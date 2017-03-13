Latest update March 15th, 2017 2:30 PM

There is much criticism against the govt today via the free media: President Sirisena

Mar 13, 2017

Ten thousand land deeds and allowances were presented to the people of the Uva-Wellassa region on the morning of March 13, at an event held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The event was held at the Wellawaya Public Grounds.

Speaking at the event, the president noted that the media criticised  the government.

“It is not a government that will collapse tomorrow. If anyone is waiting for it to collapse tomorrow, they must realise that it is not going to happen”, he added. “Just as we will complete our full term, at the next election too, our government will continue to fulfill our duties as per the needs of the people, resolving problems and bringing about economic development”.

The president ceremonially presented land deeds to several beneficiaries of the programme.

President Sirisena also declared open the Out Patients Department at the Wellawaya Base Hospital on the morning of March 13. Incidentally, it was the Head of State who registered the first OPD patient.

Subsequently, the president engaged in cordial conversation with the hospital staff.


