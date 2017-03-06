MP Weerawansa requests that action be taken against the Police FCID

UPFA parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa represented himself before Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on March 06, and made a statement in the case against him over the misuse of state-owned vehicles.

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa requested the Fort Magistrate’s Court to take action against the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division, claiming he was arrested in violation of the Articles of the Public Property Act, where he was subjected to remand custody for fifty-four days.

Weerawansa informed court that, after assuming duties as the Minister of Construction, Engineering Services, Housing and Common Amenities, it was Parliamentarian Ashu Marasinghe who served as the Chairman of the State Engineering Corporation at the time, who provided eleven vehicles for the use of the ministry’s staff.

MP Weerawansa said that during the same time period, Lasantha Alagiyawanna who served as the Deputy Minister was also provided more than four vehicles.

The former minister went on to note that although evidence given by Alagiyawanna’s driver confirms that he had provided one of those vehicles to the Mahara office of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. Investigators had acted in a manner which acquitted Alagiyawanna.

Weerawansa’s statement from the defendant’s box lasted almost an hour and thirty minutes.

However, Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered Wimal Weerawansa to be remanded once again until March 20.

The Magistrate added, he would issue an order on the bail application when the case is taken up on March 20.