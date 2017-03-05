Health Minister says Malabe Private Hospital will be taken over by the govt

The Minister Health says the Private Hospital in Malabe will be taken over by the government.

Making a statement in during a visit to Kandy to call on the the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, he said that issues regarding the lack of patients and the standard has been resolved

“All the facilities are available but there are no patients. But once it is taken over by the government and is free of charge, the hospital will be full of patients. There is no other hospital for that area either”, he pointed out.

The minister thereafter called on Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala thera.

Journalists questioned the minister over statements made by the Joint Opposition over the ‘life-span’of the current administration

In reply, the minister added that it is the ‘life-span’of the Joint Opposition that will end by August, and they will ‘no longer be able to lie to the people’ while results of the of the decisions taken to develop the country will start showing.

He also noted that the underworld has not raised its head and incidents relating to the underworld occurred during the previous regime as well, but they used their powers in ‘full capacity’to fulfill their own wishes.

“Murders of this nature happened even during that time. They happened in front of courts complexes, while they were being brought to court. So, it is quite low compared to back then. However, the underworld has to be wiped out. Though it wasn’t so back then, the underworld has to be ended through some measures.”

Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne paid obeisance to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and then called on the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathne Thera.

Minister Senaratne was accompanied by the Chief Minister of the Central Province Sarath Ekanayake and Governor of Central Province Niluka Ekanayake.