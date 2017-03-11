Latest update March 15th, 2017 2:30 PM

Manhunt launched for Kalutara Prison bus attack suspects

Mar 11, 2017

Individuals responsible for the recent killing of seven persons, following an attack aimed at a prison bus in Kalutara, has been identified.

Police Media Spokesperson, DIG Priyantha Jayakody said a massive campaign has been launched to arrest the suspects.

The DIG added that steps to implement special safety measures in collaboration with prison officials have been taken to protect the lives of prisoners while being transported in the prison bus.


One thought on “Manhunt launched for Kalutara Prison bus attack suspects

