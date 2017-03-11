Manhunt launched for Kalutara Prison bus attack suspects

Mar 11, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
Individuals responsible for the recent killing of seven persons, following an attack aimed at a prison bus in Kalutara, has been identified.
Police Media Spokesperson, DIG Priyantha Jayakody said a massive campaign has been launched to arrest the suspects.
The DIG added that steps to implement special safety measures in collaboration with prison officials have been taken to protect the lives of prisoners while being transported in the prison bus.
Mar 15, 2017 0
Feb 28, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
I am trying to find out details of the death of an English/Australian man Graham Smith who is alleged to have died in a train incident on 10th March. Can you help me please, he is a close friend.