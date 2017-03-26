Health risks on the rise – viral fevers join Dengue epidemic

The general public has been urged by doctors to only take medication prescribed by a qualified physician. The request comes amid the rapid spread of viral fevers in Sri Lanka, including Dengue.

According to Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera, if a person and others at the residence suffer symptoms such as a running nose with vomiting and fever they should meet with a qualified doctor to determine if it is infact, influenza.

Doctors say several viral diseases including Dengue, influenza – and a viral fever with symptoms similar to Dengue – are spreading rapidly at present.

The public are urged to be mindful of symptoms including; fever, sore throat, body aches, cough, headaches and a build up of phlegm.

Dengue on the rise

The rising tide of Dengue has claimed another life – a 49 year old pre-school teacher in Mel Watta, Ja Ela.

Meanwhile, a mother of one contracted a fever one week ago. She was admitted to the Negombo General Hospital before being transferred to the Colombo National Hospital, as her condition worsened.

More trouble up North – AH1N1 reported in Trincomalee

Meanwhile, the Trincomalee District – already suffering with a spike in the number of Dengue cases – has now been blighted with the AH1N1 virus.

Sadly, the virus has already claimed four lives. The victims are residents of Trincomalee, Kantale, Pulmodai and Kuchchaveli.

According to Eastern Province Community Health Specialist;

Reported Dengue patients: 2600 (last three months)

Dengue related deaths: 16

Reported AH1N1 patients: over 100

AH1N1 related deaths: 2 (last two weeks)

Community Health Specialist at the Family Health Bureau said two pregnant women have succumbed to the AH1N1 virus. The CHS has urged pregnant women with symptoms of fever to immediately seek medical attention.

Influenza A

Health authorities say the Influenza A virus is spreading rapidly in the Lunugala area in Passara. Dr. T. Abeykoon, the District Medical Officer at the Lunugala District Hospital says 40 patients are receiving in house treatment for the Influenza A viral fever.