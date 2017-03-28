The results of the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination 2016 have been released to the general public.

The number of GCE O/L participants for the year 2016 has been recorded as 551,340

Top Island Rankers

1. Anuki Chamthka – Visakha Vidyalaya

2. S. M. Munasinghe – Mahamaya College, Kandy

3. R. M. Sugath Ravindu – Ananda College, Colombo 10 & Dimuth Mirissage of Rahula College, Matara

The results sheets will only be released to the principals of the schools in the zones of Colombo and Sri Jayawardanepura after 10 a. m. today, March 28, by the School Examinations Organisation Branch, says the Department of Examination.

For other schools – results sheets will be issued via post today while the results of private applicants will be posted shortly.

Re-correction: applications must be submitted to the Examinations Department before April 30.

____________

For further inquiries:

Call: 1911 or 0112 784 208

Results are posted on the Department of Examinations official website