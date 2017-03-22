Latest update March 24th, 2017 10:30 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Good news on the way for Colombo city dwellers

Mar 22, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1

Colombo city dwellers are in for some good news. Eight large-scale car parks will be coming up covering all main roads to Colombo.

The government has decided to construct these parking spaces for private vehicles as a solution to the horror that comes with finding a parking spot in the city during  busy hours -which is most of the time.

Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development say the car parks will be constructed in several areas including Borella, Thotalanga, Dematagoda and Castle Street.

Accordingly, vehicles that reach Colombo via by-roads can be parked at the said car parks – and  public transportation services can be used from there onwards.

The Main Locations

The Main Locations

The Ministry has also said that attention has been drawn towards changing the office times in Colombo.

via GIPHY


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Kalutara Police Bus Shooting: Chief suspect arrested
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Good news on the way for Colombo city dwellers

  1. salli

    People go in cars because of A/C……need people friendly buses, street level access,…pavements that don’t have holes and are level…no shade…need trees..toilets so car parks don’t smell like urinals…Colombo could be a beautiful city but is full of garbage and badly planned buildings….car parks are a great idea, but need to be supplemented with a good bus service…..need buses like Singapore that are regular,clean and accountable for the service given…….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach