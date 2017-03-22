Good news on the way for Colombo city dwellers

Colombo city dwellers are in for some good news. Eight large-scale car parks will be coming up covering all main roads to Colombo.

The government has decided to construct these parking spaces for private vehicles as a solution to the horror that comes with finding a parking spot in the city during busy hours -which is most of the time.

Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development say the car parks will be constructed in several areas including Borella, Thotalanga, Dematagoda and Castle Street.

Accordingly, vehicles that reach Colombo via by-roads can be parked at the said car parks – and public transportation services can be used from there onwards.

The Ministry has also said that attention has been drawn towards changing the office times in Colombo.

