Bayern Munich 7 points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich moves 7 points ahead in Bundesliga with victory over FC Köln (0-3)
Javi Martinez opened the scoring for the Bundesliga leaders when he found the back of the net from a Arturo Vidal cross.
Juan Bernat finished a assist off Thomas Müller to add a second while Franck Ribery fired in a third late on to secure the victory
The victory put Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern further ahead from second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg on Friday night.
