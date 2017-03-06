Latest update March 11th, 2017 10:48 PM

Bayern Munich 7 points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich moves 7 points ahead in Bundesliga with victory over FC Köln (0-3)

Javi Martinez opened the scoring for the Bundesliga leaders when he found the back of the net from a Arturo Vidal cross.

Juan Bernat finished a assist off Thomas Müller to add a second while Franck Ribery fired in a third late on to secure the victory

The victory put Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern further ahead from second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg on Friday night.


FBI chief rejects Trump's phone tap allegation
