138th ‘Battle of the Blues’ – Thomians hold the advantage going into day three

The 138th annual big match cricket encounter between Royal College, Colombo and S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia, dubbed the ‘Battle of the Blues’ commenced at the SSC Grounds in Colombo on Thursday March 09.

At stumps on day one, playing their first innings St. Thomas’ College were on thirty-three for no loss in ten overs.

Captain of S. Thomas’ College, Dumesh Nallapperuma won the toss and decided to field first.

Invited to bat first, Royal College posted 255 runs all out in 71.2 overs for their first essay.

Ganith Sandeepa top scorer for the Royalists with forty-two runs while Himesha Rathnayake contributed with forty-one runs.

Kalana Perera was the pick of the bowlers for the Thomians bagging five for forty-seven.

Thomian vice captain Ravindu Kodithuwakku and opener Dulith Gunarathne commenced the Thomian first innings today on an overnight score of 33 for no loss.

The pair put on an opening stand of 127 runs before Gunaratne was dismissed for 35 runs.

Ravindu Went on to hammer the royal bowling attack to all parts of the ground and raced to 98 but fell 2 runs short of a big match century.

Wicket keeper batsman Sithara Hapuhinna was another stand out performer for St. Thomas’ college today as he made an unbeaten 54.

Skipper Romesh Nallaperuma was unbeaten on 32 at close of play today, with S. Thomas’ college on 255 for the loss of 4 wickets.

Bad light stopped play at 3.45pm and play was officially called off 90 minutes later.

Tomorrow (March 11) is the 3rd and final day of the 138th Battle of the blues ..