Fifteen-hour water cut on Wednesday: NWSDB

Mar 28, 2017 Nethmi Perera
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be temporarily suspended for a period of 15 hours starting from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29..
Accordingly, water supply will be suspended in Dehiwala – MountLavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte – Mulleriyawa, and Ratmalana.
Chairman of the Board, Alahudeen Ansari said water will be distributed through water bowsers during this period, to minimise public inconvenience.
Here we waiting more than 15 hours. May be NWSDB necessary officers dont know count to 1 to 15.