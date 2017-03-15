Fifteen-hour water cut on Wednesday: NWSDB

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be temporarily suspended for a period of 15 hours starting from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29..

Accordingly, water supply will be suspended in Dehiwala – MountLavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte – Mulleriyawa, and Ratmalana.

Chairman of the Board, Alahudeen Ansari said water will be distributed through water bowsers during this period, to minimise public inconvenience.