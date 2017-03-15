Latest update April 1st, 2017 5:55 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Fifteen-hour water cut on Wednesday: NWSDB

Mar 28, 2017 Local, News Ticker 1

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be temporarily suspended for a period of 15 hours starting from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29..

Accordingly, water supply will be suspended in Dehiwala – MountLavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte – Mulleriyawa, and Ratmalana.

Chairman of the Board, Alahudeen Ansari said water will be distributed through water bowsers during this period, to minimise public inconvenience.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Raviraj killing: Appeal Court orders that CID assistance be sought to find acquitted naval officers
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Fifteen-hour water cut on Wednesday: NWSDB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach