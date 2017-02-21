WhatsApp launches Status, an encrypted Snapchat Stories clone

WhatsApp is going back to its roots to commemorate the app’s eight-year anniversary and its latest update introduces a new tab called Status, which lets users share moments in their day with friends and family in the form of photos, videos, and GIFs.

The company has been testing Status for some time now, and it’s more or less a Snapchat clone.

Facebook has imitated several Snapchat-like features and it introduced Stories on Instagram and something similar called Messenger Days in Facebook Messenger, which is still in testing. It seems as though Status is WhatsApp’s equivalent of this.

Instagram Stories, now with more than 150 million daily users, showed how appealing a good-enough Snapchat clone conveniently bolted onto a popular app could be.

Now WhatsApp has 1.2 billion monthly users, with users sending 60 billion messages per day, including 3.3 billion photos, 760 million videos and 80 million GIFs.

Paying homage to status updates from the app’s inception, the new feature focuses on the redesigned camera experience where users can take and share photos, GIFs, and videos and also can add emojis, doodles, and text onto your media, and send your creations out to all your contacts, individuals, or groups.

New Status updates from your contacts will be available from the new Status tab, and it will expire after 24 hours, and they are end-to-end encrypted as well.

Status is rolling out now, and it will be available for Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone users in the coming days.

Watch video below,