Water Board employees launch strike

Employees of the Water Board have launched a token strike centering salary anomalies.

Co-convener of the Joint Trade Union Alliance of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Upali Ratnayake said, engineers and technicians have engaged in the token strike.

Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Alahudeen Ansar speaking to News 1st said, three proposals have been put forward to the employees as solutions.

He added that the employees have, however, rejected all these proposals.