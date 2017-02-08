“W M Mendis & Co. Ltd owes Rs. 469m in taxes”: Excise Dept. Commissioner General

The Department of Excise says a spirit producer owned by the Perpetual Group, said to be owned by the son-in-law of Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, is to pay a sum of Rs. 469 million in taxes.

Commissioner General of Excise L. K. G. Gunawardena, speaking to News 1st said, the licence of the spirit producer in question has been suspended until the due taxes are paid.

He noted that W M Mendis & Co. Ltd owes the following during the following period:

30th of November 2016 – Rs. 1.19 billion.

The company pays a sum.

31st of December 2016 – Rs. 1081 million.

1st of January 2017 – Licence suspended.

In January 2017 the company made a payment of Rs. 851 million.

The 3% delay-charges amount to Rs. 23.2 million.

11th of January 2017 – Licence renewed till January 30 as the company made made the payment in taxes.

31st of January 2017 – The company owes Rs. 580.6 million, inclusive of delay-charges and licence cancelled.

February 2017 – The company pays Rs. 116 million which includes Rs. 3.9 million delay charges.

08th of February 2017 – The company must pay a sum of Rs. 464 million in taxes.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Front convened a media briefing on February 08.

At the briefing, a Consultant for the Anti-Corruption Front Consultant for the Anti-Corruption Front noted the Finance Minister has instructed the Department of Excise to allow W M Mendis & Co. Ltd to keep their licence even if they have not made their due payments, which is a wrong according to the regulations of the Excise Act.

“There is an arrears of over Rs. 400 million and this spirit producer is being allowed to maintain its license. It is clear that this is a mafia”, he added.