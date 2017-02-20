Voice Against Corruption alleges fraud in Google Loon Project

Several factors surrounding the Google Loon project were revealed in the recent past.The following is yet another exposé on the company Rama, which is behind the project.

Minister Harin Fernando and the CEO of the Information and Communication Technology Agency or ICTA, Muhunthan Canagey, convened a media briefing following the revelations that the company Rama that was behind the Google Loon Project, and that their motive was to purchase frequencies in Sri Lanka

The Minister said that the Rama Corporation is in the process of being registered at present and that Chamath Palihapitiya and Malaka Thalwatte are shareholders of the company.

Notwithstanding the Minister’s remarks, a cursory glance at documents at the Registrar of Companies reveals that the Rama Corporation Private Limited, was registered on June 26, 2015. The Memorandum of Understanding between ICTA CEO Muhunthan Canagey and Google Vice President Mike Cassidy, was signed on July 28, 2015.

As such, Rama Corporation was already a registered company when the Google Loon agreement was signed.

According to the Department of the Registrar of Companies, the shareholders of Rama Corporation are P. Sivagananathan and Malaka Chaminda Bandara Thalwatte, owning one share each. The two are also listed as the Directors of the Company.

Meanwhile, the Voice Against Corruption charges that a fraud has been committed with regard to this project.

According to the Voice Against Corruption, there are only two Directors in the Rama Corporation and that while the International Telecommunications Regulator has not given Google permission to do this in Sri Lanka, and a secret agreement has been signed between the Rama Corporation and ICTA – and they have signed a memorandum of understanding with Google Loon which allows them to secure ownership of frequencies.

” This is very clear. The deal they attempted has been exposed to the country. On whose approval and by what right, can they reach an agreement like this? At the same time, who is the person that wanted to get together with the Rama Corporation? When we have a TRC in our country, why was there a need to involve another institution?” questioned Convener for Voice Against Corruption,Wasantha Samarasinghe.

He charged that it is extremely clear that an act of fraud – an attempt to misappropriate the resources of the country – has taken place.

The Voice Against Corruption organisation called for the law to be enforced against these persons who attempted to take over ownership of the frequencies and misappropriate national resources.