Latest update February 14th, 2017 3:07 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

VK Sasikala convicted in corruption case by Supreme Court

Feb 14, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0

VK Sasikala, who was contending to be the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has been convicted by the Indian Supreme Court in a corruption case.

According to India’s Sun TV, she has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

The case pertains to the alleged acquisition of assets of Indian Rs 666.5 million, which was disproportionate to her known sources of income.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Chocolate makes Valentine’s day sweeter in Brussels
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach