VK Sasikala convicted in corruption case by Supreme Court

Feb 14, 2017
VK Sasikala, who was contending to be the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has been convicted by the Indian Supreme Court in a corruption case.
According to India’s Sun TV, she has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.
The case pertains to the alleged acquisition of assets of Indian Rs 666.5 million, which was disproportionate to her known sources of income.
