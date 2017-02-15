Veteran actor Bonipus Fernando passes away

Veteran actor and director Bonipus Fernando passed away today February 15 at the age of 83.

Bonipus Fernando who was a resident of the Madampella area in Katana was active in Sri Lankan Cinema from the 1950s till the late 1990s.

His career as an actor eclipsed after playing the lead role in the movie, Sirimali, in the year 1956.

He later starred in a number of movies including Suveenetha Lalani, Suhandha Dhee Wee Pidhuma, Sudhu Sandhe Kalu Wela, Samajaye Api Okkoma Eke Samanai, Wijeyaggrahanaya, Tikira and Sriyani.

Fernando who was also featured in a number of teledramas, also made his mark as director following his debut movie Sriyani.

His funeral is to be held on Saturday, February 18 in Katana, Negombo.