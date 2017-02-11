Vaccine made mandatory for Hajj pilgrims

Feb 11, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Uncategorized 0
The Ministry of Health has made it compulsory for all devotees travelling on the Hajj pilgrimage to be vaccinated against brain fever.
Director General of Medical Services Dr. Jayasundara Bandara says, those who are not vaccinated will not be granted visas. Additionally, he added that Sri Lankans travelling to Brazil and certain African countries, must be vaccinated for yellow fever.
Feb 01, 2017 0
Feb 11, 2017 0
Feb 11, 2017 0
Feb 11, 2017 0