UNP MP Buddhika Pathirana commences protest in Matara

United National Party Parliamentarian Buddhika Pathirana commenced a protest in Matara this morning, February 13.

The Parliamentarian led the protest march from his residence along Rahula Road in Matara to the Matara Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya.

Our correspondent said that the protest was staged against alleged corruption and fraud at the Sujatha Balika Vidiyalaya in enrolling students to the school.

The parliamentarian says that an investigation must be launched into the incident.


