University students protests today – How to avoid congested areas

Protests carried out by hniversity students have caused heavy traffic congestion in Colombo.Police HQ has issued instructions to the public, asking them to use alternate routes to avoid the congested streets.

A protest meeting conducted in front of the Fort Railway station means that Olcott Mawatha, Lotus Road, Maradana Road and Aluthkade will be among the congested streets.

Heavy traffic has also been predicted along Galle Road, Highlevel road and Negombo road from noon to 3 p.m.  today, Friday, February 17.


