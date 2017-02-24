UGC takes stringent measures to curb ragging

The University Grants Commission says steps will be taken to abolish the student status of university students who get involved in ragging.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Sri Lanka Professor Mohan de Silva said civil units are implemented within universities to capture such ragging incidents.

The latest ragging incident was reported recently from the University of Peradeniya.

The Chairman noted that the said ragging incident, which took place in an abandoned house, was caught on tape through these special civil units, adding that it was a victory achieved by the university administration to record such an incident.

The recorded video tape is considered as evidence in the case.

The fifteen students who were engaged in the ragging incident have been suspended.

Meanwhile, a special unit under the University Grants Commission is in operation for 24 hours in order to look into complaints regarding ragging incidents.

Professor Mohan de Silva further noted that anyone can lodge complaints regarding ragging incidents through the ”HELP” menu of the University Grants Commission website – www.ugc.ac.lk