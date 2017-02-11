Donald Trump vows to win travel ban court fight

US President Donald Trump has said he has “no doubt” his administration will win legal challenges to his travel ban.

But he told reporters on Air Force One he is considering a “brand new order” as his old one flounders in the courts.

The action barred entry from refugees and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, until it was halted a week ago by a Seattle judge.

Trump could take it to the Supreme Court but there were US media reports on Friday that was not a priority.

Flying to Florida on Friday afternoon, the President told reporters: “We’ll win that battle. The unfortunate part is it takes time. We’ll win that battle. But we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order.”

It is unclear what a new order might look like. Trump said it would change “very little”.

On Thursday, an Appeals Court said the administration failed to offer “any evidence” to justify the ban, which the President says is crucial to keep the US safe from terror attacks.

In a press conference with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Trump also promised to move “rapidly” to introduce “additional security” steps for the US next week.

