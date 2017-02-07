‘If trade stops, war starts’ – Alibaba’s CEO warns

What would happen if trade stops?

This was something which was brought up by the CEO of China’s biggest online retailer.

He warned that if trade stops, war starts.

This was told in response to US President Donald Trump who brought up policies on imports and trading with with China.

When Jack Ma, the CEO of Alibaba, met with the US President last month, he announced his company would help create one million jobs in the US.

Ma noted, “The world needs globalisation, it needs trade”.

Speaking in Melbourne at the launch of Alibaba’s Australia and New Zealand headquarters, Ma said: “Everybody is concerned about trade wars. If trade stops, war starts.”

Furthermore, he added that trade helps people communicate, build trust and exchange cultures and that we should have fair and transparent trade.