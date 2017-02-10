Today is Navam Full Moon Poya Day

Feb 10, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Navam Full Moon Poya is the second Poya for the year, and signifies two important incidents.
The first-ever Buddhist congregation and the appointment of two chief disciples of Gautama Buddha as Aggasavakes namely Sariputta and Moggallana happened on a day like today.
Incidentally, it is on a Navam Full Moon Poya Day that the Buddha proclaimed, for the first time, a code of fundamental ethical precepts for the monks.
Also, it was on a day like today that the Lord Buddha announced that within three months his Parinibbana would take place.
