Today is Navam Full Moon Poya Day

Navam Full Moon Poya is the second Poya for the year, and signifies two important incidents.

The first-ever Buddhist congregation and the appointment of two chief disciples of Gautama Buddha as Aggasavakes namely Sariputta and Moggallana happened on a day like today.

Incidentally, it is on a Navam Full Moon Poya Day that the Buddha proclaimed, for the first time, a code of fundamental ethical precepts for the monks.

Also, it was on a day like today that the Lord Buddha announced that within three months his Parinibbana would take place.