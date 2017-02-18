Latest update February 18th, 2017 3:15 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Three individuals arrested over assault on journalist Keith Noyahr

Feb 18, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested three army personnel in connection to the abduction and assault of Journalist Keith Noyahr.

Police Media Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Priyantha Jayakody said the suspects were arrested on Saturday morning following investigations that were conducted into the incident.

He added that an army Major is among the arrested suspects.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach