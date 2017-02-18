Three individuals arrested over assault on journalist Keith Noyahr

Feb 18, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested three army personnel in connection to the abduction and assault of Journalist Keith Noyahr.
Police Media Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Priyantha Jayakody said the suspects were arrested on Saturday morning following investigations that were conducted into the incident.
He added that an army Major is among the arrested suspects.
