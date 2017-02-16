Latest update February 16th, 2017 10:38 AM

Ten students arrested after Moratuwa fracas

Feb 16, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Ten students have been arrested following an altercation that had taken place after a softball cricket match in Moratuwa.

The altercation had taken place between a group of students from a school in Moratuwa and a school in Nugegoda. Police said that six other students who suffered injuries from the fight have been admitted to hospital.

The students are to be produced before court today.

In a separate case, ten students who were arrested following an altercation between two leading schools in Colombo have been released on surety bail of Rs.100,000.

Police said that five other students who were arrested in connection with the fight will be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court later today.


