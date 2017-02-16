India’s Tamil Nadu gets new Chief Minister E Palanisamy

E Palanisamy who was nominated for the post by late Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s aide Sasikala Natarajan has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The new state government of Tamil Nadu under new CM Palanisamy is currently taking oaths before the Governor.

Palanisamy is presently serving as Minister for Highways & Minor Ports in the Government of Tamil Nadu and is the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly for Edapaddi in the Salem District, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Palanisamy has won the election to the state assembly four times in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016.