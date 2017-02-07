Latest update February 7th, 2017 2:16 PM

Swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM postponed

The swearing-in ceremony of Sasikala Natarajan as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has been postponed indefinitely.

Indian media reported that the swearing-in was postponed due to several issues, including until the conclusion of the cases pertaining to corruption and fraud filed against her.

The verdict in the corruption and fraud case being heard against Sasikala Natarajan, and the late Former Chief Minister, Jayalalitha Jeyaram, is to be delivered next week.

Indian Media further reported that a petition had been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, requesting for an Interim Injunction Order preventing the swearing in of Sasikala Natarajan as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.


