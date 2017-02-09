Sustainable growth and sound economic principles on the horizon for Sri Lanka says Finance Minister

Minister of Finance says that Sri Lanka is looking forward to sustainable growth of the economy managed with sounds economic principles

The President had declared 2017 as a of poverty alleviation, according to Karunanayake who pointed at the national debt as a tremendous concern

The brain storming session of the SAARC Development Fund or SDF was held in Colombo this morning.A group including Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and other representatives of the Secretariat of the SAARC Development Fund were present at the brain storming session.

The Finance minister added that the session will create new vistas in development funding in the SAARC region

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of nations in South Asia. Its member states include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. SAARC comprises 3% of the world’s area, 21% of the world’s population and 3.8% (US$ 2.9 trillion) of the global economy, as of 2015.