Suspects arrested over killing of Meegoda resident returning home from court

Feb 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two suspects who were arrested in connection to the killing of an individual who was heading back home following court proceedings at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, are due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on January 03.

The victim of the shooting was a 39-year-old resident of Meegoda.

The two suspects were arrested in Padukka following a raid conducted by officers attached to the Athurugiriya police.

Several firearms, 56 rounds of ammunition and a motorcylce believed to have been used in the killing were taken into police custody along with the suspects.

According to the police, interrogation of the suspects has revealed that they committed the offence due to a personal dispute.


