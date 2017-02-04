Suspect shot at Louvre museum over terror attack in France

A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase on February 03.

The head of the French capital’s police force, Michel Cadot, said the man cried out “Allahu Akbar” and police believe he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack.

Cadot added that a second individual had been detained and said no explosives had been found in the bag.

Video uploaded on social media shortly after the incident took place, showed people still waiting in line outside the entrance to the museum.

Louvre officials said the museum was closed and that visitors already inside when the attack took place were being kept there.

France has been hit by a series of militant Islamist attacks over the past two years that killed more than 230 people and which have been claimed by the militant Islamist group Islamic State.

The country is less than three months away from a presidential election in which security and fears of terrorism are among the key issues.