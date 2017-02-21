Latest update February 21st, 2017 2:23 PM

Suicide bomb blast in Pakistan leaves 6 dead and 20 injured

Twin bomb blasts took place near a court premises in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan and left 6 dead and multiple people severely injured in its wake.

According to district police officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid, three suicide bombers tried to enter the court premises, but security forces shot two of them dead, while one suicide bomber blew himself up. According to the DPO, three terrorists have been killed.

Pakistan has been hit by a string of militant bombings and suicide attacks over the past 10 days, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds more.


